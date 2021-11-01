Petition circulating to stop a West Augusta apartment complex from being built

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Homeowners in the Fox Hall neighborhood off of Pleasant Home Road are not happy about a proposed apartment complex going in right across the street.

A petition is circulating this neighborhood asking the planning commission not to approve the rezoning at a meeting happening Monday afternoon. It has already gained more than 200 signatures.

Their number one concern is traffic. The home owners said that traffic on that road is already overly congested, especially during rush hour.

They worry that the proposed 191 unit apartment complex on Pleasant Home Road will make getting out of their neighborhood nearly impossible. Anthony Liutkus, Treasurer Pro Tem for the Fox Hall HOA, said they are not happy about the number of apartments planned either.

“We would like to see the density reduced by at least half if not more than half. We would like to see it at 100 units or less. But we would also like to see them contribute in some way to the traffic solution. Whether it be adding a lane or adding a light or contributing to a light in some way, shape or form,” explained Liutkus.

Home owner, Linsday Crump said she would feel better if a traffic light was put in, but she has other concerns as well.

“They’re apartments, and I know they’re luxury apartments, but I wonder how that’s going to affect property value,” said Crump.

I spoke with the developer, Mark Ivey of Ivey Homes, and he said they are working with the city to get a traffic light installed the the entrance to Fox Hall.

“It’s a done deal.”

Ivey said they have no plans to reduce the number of apartments in the planned development at this time. He told NewsChannel 6 that it’s a modest number and he could easily have added nearly 60 more because of the size of the property.

Th neighborhood is in District 7. I reached out to the neighborhood’s Commissioner, Sean Frantom about the meeting, but he declined to comment at this time.

The rezoning meeting will take place at 3 :00 pm on Monday, November 1st in the Lee Beard Room in the Richmond County Municipal building or by zoom.