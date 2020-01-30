Personal Financial Literacy course to teach kids ‘real-world’ finances at Col. Co. high schools

One local school system is taking ‘real world learning’ to the next level. They’re offering classes on how to save money, budget and plan for retirement.

Personal financial literacy is the name of the course. Columbia County schools are teaching taxes, home loans, interest rates, and more.

Principal Michael Johnson of Evans High School, says, “we’re excited to bring this new course on board because it’s actually going to let our students be able to learn about these different things before they get out in the real world.”

However, the course is will not be required.

Director of high school student learning, Brian Campbell, says, ” it’s not something that’s tested. Unfortunately, what drives a lot of our curriculum is what’s being tested and what’s required for graduation.”

NewsChannel 6 reporter, Jenna Kelley put student, Kate Yeargain, to the test.

“Do you know what a w-2 form is?” Asked Kelley.

Yeargain: “No, I have no idea.”

Kelley: “So, if you had to fill one out, you’d have to ask your mom?”

Yeargain: “Yes, which doesn’t happen often. I can do a lot of things by myself, but I don’t know anything about this.”

Kelley: “So, do you know how to file taxes?”

Yeargain: “Nope.”

Yeargain is only a Sophomore so she’s got a few more years till bills like mortgages and credit card statements come her way, but it’s just around the corner.

“Everybody has to use this. This is going to be important for every person to know,” says Yeargain.

So, the county is trying to partner up with local agencies for extensive learning.

“We want to bring in insurance agents and talk about health insurance, life insurance. We want to bring in bank loan officers and show them all the different forms, all the information you need when you go to apply for a loan,” says Campbell.

This course falls under a social studies credit, but can easily be cross-curricular.

“No, they’ll be offering at all five high schools in our county, and I’m telling students you better register fast because it’s filling up quick, and I think by the time they finish with the course, they’ll be very pleased with what they learn.”

Columbia County is passing the torch from the parents to the teachers.