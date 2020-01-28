Personal finance and firefighting, two new classes up for discussion at tonight’s Columbia Co. board meeting

Columbia County, GA (WJBF) New options for students in Columbia County up for discussion at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

Board members are set to approve a class called “Personal Finance Literacy” for all students at Columbia County High Schools. The curriculum will involve teaching high school students how to save money, budget for bill paying and the importance of 401K plans with employers. The semester class will fall under social studies electives.

A new pathway also on the agenda for the meeting involving careers in firefighting. According to a board spokesperson, the pathway will include “Applications of firefighting” and “Essentials of Fire and Emergency Services”. This pathway will only be offered at Evans High School and open to all interested students in the county. However, if the pathway is successful at EHS it will be offered at other county high schools. The Columbia County Fire Department has partnered with the board of education to help teach the program and provide necessary resources for it to become successful.

Other classes set to be approved tonight involve electives, Microbiology which would serve as a 4th year science requirement for students. Also, a semester course in Modern U.S. Military history will be offered at all high schools, as a social studies elective.