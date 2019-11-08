UPDATE | Video of person of interest in Aniah Blanchard case arrested in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl (CNN) – Police in Florida have arrested a person of interest in the disappearance of 19-Year old Aniah Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC Fighter, Walt Harris.

Blanchard was last seen several weeks ago.

30-year old Ibraheen Yazeed has been charged with First-degree Kidnapping in her disappearance.

Yazeed has a history of arrests for violent crimes.

Authorities say evidence shows Yazeed was at the same convenience store where Blanchard was last seen and is believed to have been taken her against her will.

Investigators are looking into the possibility Blanchard was kidnapped during a carjacking.

Blanchard’s SUV was found at an apartment complex about an hour away in Montgomery, Alabama.

The vehicle had damage to the front right fender and scrapes on a passenger-side door.

The Auburn Police Chief says there’s a possibility at least one other person was involved in Blanchard’s disappearance and more arrests are expected.