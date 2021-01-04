People transported to hospital after multi-car accident on I-20

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff office responded to a multi-vehicle accident on I-20, Sunday.
They say the call came in around 7:30. The accident happened near the Georgia Welcome Center on I-20.
According to Gold Cross EMS, five people were transferred to the hospital, no word yet on their injuries.
The scene of the accident has since been cleared.
