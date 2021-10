EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A pedestrian is dead following a crash in Edgefield County, Saturday, October 3.

Troopers say the incident happened a little after 9:30 p.m.

The driver of a car, traveling south on US 25 near Macedonia Road, struck a person on the road walking in the same direction.

Authorities say the victim was walking on the road illegally.

We’re working to learn the victim’s identity.

