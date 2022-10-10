RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Gordon Highway.

According to Richmond County deputies, the incident happened on the 1200 block of Gordon Highway at 2:54 P.M. on Monday.

Investigators say that the pedestrian was struck by an eastbound vehicle, and the pedestrian died on the scene.

Authorities say that all eastbound traffic on Gordon Highway is being diverted to Skyview Drive while the investigation is being conducted, and they are asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

The name of the deceased is being withheld and will be identified through the Coroner’s Office.