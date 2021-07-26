Peach Jam athlete eyes chances of Ivy League opportunities

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – As the Nike Peach Jam winds down this weekend, there have been many athletes visiting the CSRA the past two weeks with a common goal of receiving recognition from college coaches. The nations top prep basketball players all in playing within the city, and everyone coming from a different walks of life.

Pro Skillz 15-U player Cole Heitz is ranked as the number ninth ranked player in the class of 2023 in the city of Austin, Texas. Along with listed on the Texas Rivals Top 100 list, and if that’s not impressive his academic success jumps off the page too.

Cole has a weighted gpa of 5.27 and was named to the Academic All-District list as a sophomore. Heitz takes all AP classes and has aspirations of one day enrolling as a student-athlete in an Ivy League school.

“School is definitely important to me, it’s something I work a lot on and I put a lot of time into I love basketball,” said Cole. ” I also want to get an education, a very good education in college, so like being interested in Ivy Leagues schools it’s a good opportunity to get out in front on them (coaches) and get a good education and be a good role player at the next level, added Heitz.