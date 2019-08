COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) - NewsChannel 6 has learned that the man officials have been searching for in Clarks Hill lake since last week has been found.

Columbia County Fire Chief Danny Kuhlmann told us Marquez Bey's body was found on the Lincoln County side of the lake, near Cherokee. That’s about three quarters of a mile away from where the incident happened. Kuhlmann said he believes the discovery happened around 7:30 Sunday morning.