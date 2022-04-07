AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The 16th hole at Augusta National Golf Club is always at the top of the list of patrons to visit. You can hear the cheers before you even spot the gallery, especially during practice rounds, as golfers continue a long lasting tradition of skipping golf balls.

“A hole in one, A hole in one would be nice,” said by Bryan and his dad Hippo Henson, who are making the trip for the first time from California.

For other first time Masters attendees, knowing the history behind this iconic golf course and the beauty is hard to put into proper words. It’s more so a feeling that they have as they cross this visit off a lifetime bucket list.

“Difficult to describe, it’s incredible to be here the difference is insane so we’re having a

really great trip,” said Cameron Roberts who made the trip from Manchester, UK.

“This place is like heaven to me and to see it for my own eyes to see it on tv for all those years. It’s a lot more hilly than what I thought from TV but I’ll never forget this day as long as I live,” said Danny Pink from Michigan.

The first round of the 86th Masters begins Thursday, April 8th.