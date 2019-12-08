Path to the Playoff: Who’s in and who’s out for the CFP semifinal?

Stream live right here after semifinal matchups are announced

COLUMBUS (NEXSTAR) — The conference championships are over. The top three teams in last week’s College Football Playoff ranking all won their games. Now, the only questions seem to be who will be the fourth team in the playoff, and which team will be ranked no. 1?

The semifinal match ups and bowl game selections will be announced around 12:15pm EST on Sunday, December 8. The Gridiron Nation: Path to the Playoff will have a special livestream with Jerod Smalley right after selections are made to break down the announcement and what it means for each team.

Let’s see how each team fared during championship weekend:

No. 1 Ohio State

The Buckeyes survived their first big scare of the season, coming back from a 21-7 halftime deficit. OSU is in, it’s just a matter of ranking.

No. 2 LSU

The Louisiana State University Tigers won the SEC Championship and made a playoff appearance a certainty with a blowout 37-10 win over Georgia.

No. 3 Clemson

Clemson made short work of No. 23 Virginia in the ACC Championship game, winning 62-17.

No. 4 Georgia

The Bulldogs were defeated in the SEC title game by LSU Saturday in a big way.

No. 5 Utah

The Utes fell to the Oregon Ducks 37-15 Friday in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

No. 6 Oklahoma

The Sooners defeated No. 7 Baylor in overtime 30-23 and took home the Big 12 title. Saturday’s win gives Oklahoma a good shot of making the playoff.

No. 7 Baylor

The Baylor Bears lost to Oklahoma in overtime, dashing their playoff hopes.

