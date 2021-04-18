Parents start motivational group inspired by son

They say it takes a village to raise a child and while that may be the case, one local organization is bringing a new sense of community to a child’s life.

Like many parents during the pandemic, Kenya and Roy Washington were faced with the difficult task of teaching at-home learners.

Kenya Washington says ” It was kind of difficult at first but then I ended up getting the hang of it but then my older kids they’re able to help the younger kids and then they also had some friends that actually came in and helped out with the kids and mentor and tutor them.”

Both Kenya and Roy say they were motivated to create a group for both their sons and their friends to be able to enjoy the freedoms of being a kid again.

Kenya Washington says “It’s always been my passion, it’s something that I dream of, I just love kids and that’s what keeps me moving…I guess that’s why me and my husband have six kids. We just always family people and we love doing fun things and it doesn’t cost a lot to have fun.”

Royalk6 is the group’s name. It is inspired by the couple having 6 boys, all under the age of 18. Kenya’s son Shamarion says it took a little pushing his mom and dad before jumpstarting the group.

Shamarion Washington says”I use to always go to the courts with my brothers and play sports, so we just made it a big thing and made it happen. “

The Washington family say Royalk6 teaches valuable lessons for kids ages 6-18. Lessons like managing money and the importance of reading.

Kenya and Roy Washington say “I feel like every kid deserves to learn the value of money and they also need to know how to read. Like in order to get anywhere in life you have to read so no one won’t beat you out of your money…we put together like a lot of games and kids just having fun.

“Cool kids”

Kenya Washington says “Cool kids read books that was my thing. Cool kids read books. “

Royalk6 is planning to hold future events on Saturdays. This time bringing lessons to not only boys but girls as well.