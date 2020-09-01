Parents react to RCBOE’s upcoming vote to make all learning virtual

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Board of Education will vote to make learning entirely virtual. This is all happening tonight in a special called meeting.

Dates have constantly been up in the air with Richmond County school board, and parents say they just don’t want another delay.

Right now students have the option to do face-to-face instruction, virtual learning, or a hybrid of both.

Parents had until the end of July to make their decision.

School starts September 8th. That’s two more weeks from now. One parent told NewsChannel 6 the curriculum would need to change with schedule.

Richmond County Parent, Christy Beckham, says, “the kids who chosen to go face-to-face will have a different type of virtual learning than the virtual learners even when their portion is delayed. Whereas the virtual learners get to interact with teachers live via zoom, other students that have chosen face-to-face will get two weeks packets.”

Also, a big factor is WiFi. Richmond County tried finding a solution to this through community facilities.

“You know, they don’t mind asking churches and non-profit organizations to open their doors to children, but they won’t open the schools,” says Beckham.

The special called meeting starts today at 5:00 PM. It’s virtual. To watch, CLICK HERE.