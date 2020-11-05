Parents, community leader discuss school board race in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — The results in the race for school board has been released. Some of the results were to be expected. Others gave some people a surprise.

Chris Emanuel lives in Aiken County and he has a daughter who attends school in the City.

“My daughter transitioned, with an advanced education from reading on a third-grade level, to Second Baptist Christian Preparatory School, and now she’s homeschooled,” he told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

Although for him, the school board races may not have mattered because of her homeschool setting but, he knows how it can affect the overall community. He’s director of the DJJ Teen After School Center at Second Baptist Church in Aiken — working with students in Aiken County daily. “We serve 60 children from grades five K to 12th grade. So, we’re heavily involved in the community,” he said. “There’s no manuscript for this. But we really got to persevere and put people in positions who understand what’s needed in communities, but also have a diverse background,” he added.

The biggest focus for him and his team at the start of the race and even now was overall education in Aiken County making sure those who could be disadvantage could succeed. “We know our voice, our opinions, and we know what we need in the community,” he said.

There was one surprise for him as Election Night went on. One of the races he watched was between John Bradley and Doug Slaughter. “I was very confident about Slaughter. He understands, what is actually needed to get the job done,” he said.

Shawn spoke with several parents about the school board elections. Some parents said that because their representative was in a non-election year, those options weren’t available. Others didn’t have a comment either way on the results.

Another parent, Christina Williams, said she really didn’t follow the elections. “I kinda keep it on the local level. I know the school board is important but I pretty much trust the lower level, principals and teachers, to pretty much handle everything. I don’t have contact with the school board,” parent Christina Williams said.

We wanted to know if COVID-19 may have affected the way that some voted. For Emanuel, he says that’s a yes. “I know that obstacles provide opportunities. It shows the way and what, and what is needed, but, it’s on us, man. We gotta do better in the community,” he added.

With 100 precincts reporting in Aiken County, it’s important to note that all results are unofficial until certification.