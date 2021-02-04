Pandemic takes toll on marriages

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The pandemic has brought with it some new challenges for marriages, and the numbers are showing it. A report shows that in the first three weeks of quarantine the divorce rate went up 34%. Experts believe fear plays a big role in that because not knowing what will happen next can bring new issues into a marriage.



“We’re being forced as husbands and wives to deal with things that maybe we had been hitting the snooze button on for a long time,” said Dave Willis, author of Naked and Healthy. “And when you combine that with the financial stress and all of the uncertainty that we’ve been through with the pandemic and it’s creating a lot in stress in marriage so we’re seeing a spike in divorce rates. But the good news is, what we’re seeing right now is actually a great opportunity for couples to start working together and really come out of this stronger than they ever were before.”

Other new challenges include trying to hit your new year’s goal during a pandemic. It’s reported that 80% of resolutions will fail by mid-February. Experts say having an accountability partner, like your spouse, can not only help you achieve those goals but create a healthier marriage.

“Making resolutions that can be both good for you personally and also for your marriage are key,” said Ashley Willis, author of Naked and Healthy. “For us, I think one of our resolutions over the years has always been to move more. And so, we really like to go on walks together and it’s something that has dual benefits. Because it not only helps us burn calories, but it also helps us to talk about things.”

