Paid parking now enforced in Riverside Village

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) — We told you about the new parking meters in one North Augusta neighborhood. Now, paid parking is being enforced in Riverside Village.

“It took a little bit of time for deployment,” North Augusta Assistant Administrator Rachelle Moody told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

The City of North Augusta started on October 1 collecting funds from those electronic meters. Folks enjoying Riverside Village will be required to pay a buck, for a maximum of two hours, between 2 p.m. – 10 p.m./7 days a week. Also, you won’t be able to park on-street 2 a.m.-7 a.m. It’s a move that some visitors say will take money out of South Carolina’s Riverfront City.

“Why do I want to pay,” Brian Gallogly asked. “I’ll go across the river to broad street where parking is free and the selection of restaurants are better, the selection of stores and there’s a better crowd,” he added.

These snazzy machines will take cards or coins. The City is also working on a mobile app to accept payments from your car.

Earlier this year, the City installed parking meters throughout Riverside Village for the 170+ on-street parking spaces. Ticketing for non-payment was put on hold to allow people time to get acquainted to parking changes.”It allowed public safety and other city employees to monitor the time in which the parking is heavier whether it’s during the day, during the evening, or that sort of thin,” Moody said.

The goals are to increase turnover in on-street parking spaces and make limited resources more available.”I do think that the amount of paid parking spaces or the limited number of free spaces is really a disadvantage,” Gallogly added.

For folks needing to park for more than two hours, a parking garage on Railroad Avenue is available.

Enforcement of violations, which are $20 per incident, will be handled by North Augusta Public Safety officers.

The streets that require on-street parking include Railroad Avenue, Center Street, Esplanade Avenue, Front Street and Brissie Drive.