Pacers race past Jaguars in non-conference contest 12-6

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina Aiken baseball team registered a 12-6 win over Augusta in a non-conference, neutral-site game Tuesday evening.

The Pacers are now 11-11 on the season. The Jaguars fall to 4-17.

Down 2-0 in the second, Leo Horacio singled and moved to third on Jeff Cyr’s double. A Trey Polewski groundout made it 2-1. James Eckert’s base hit plated Cyr prior to Sean McQuillan’s double scoring Stokes Brownlee for a 3-2 edge. Jackson Hannon’s sacrifice fly allowed Eckert to cross home plate and Nick Tripp’s hard hit to right field scored McQuillan for a 5-2 advantage.

Trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the third, Eckert drew a bases loaded walk, allowing Cyr to trot home. A base on balls to McQuillan plated Polewski, giving the designated home team a 7-6 lead. With two down, a passed ball allowed Brownlee to race home for an 8-6 score.

In the fifth, Hannon ripped a single to center field, scoring McQuillan and Eckert. Hannon scored moments later when Nick Tripp reached on an error. A Brownlee round-tripper in the sixth pushed the advantage to 12-6.

The Jaguars put a pair of runners in scoring position in the ninth, but Zach Lang forced a pop-up and struck out a batter to end the game.

McQuillan led the team with three hits and accounted for a pair of RBI. Eckert and Horacio had two hits apiece while Eckert had two RBI and scored twice.

Hannon drove in three runs and Tripp had two RBI. Brownlee led the team with three runs scored while Cyr, Eckert and McQuillan each crossed home twice.

Three of the 13 hits went for extra bases (two doubles and a homer).

Hunter Steger got the start on the mound. Jacob Rye worked 2.2 frames while AJ Deibel saw time on the mound for 1.1 innings. Joel Haney , Will Varnadore , Evan Condon and Lang all pitched. Everyone combined for seven strikeouts.

The Pacers return to action Friday, Apr. 2 at Claflin for a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.