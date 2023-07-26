AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF)- Homeless shelters in Richmond county are coming up with ways to help people find a place to stay during this heat wave.

Even though some shelters in Augusta operate as overnight facilities, they’re still working to help people cool off during the day.

“We don’t force people to leave the property in the morning we let them stay on the property we have a shelter outside and it’s shade a nice breeze and they can hang out or they can come through the lobby only thing we do is our beds are off limits until check in time” said Patrick Feistel, Garden City Rescue Mission.

“if it’s too hot our clients can stay during the day the folks that we work who are already staying at the shelter if need be we’ll sometime move check in and we’ll inform them of that with plenty of time” said Janelys Villalta, Salvation Army of Augusta.

The shelters are also making sure people provide other resources, including food.

“ So if anyone needs to come because they’re hungry or they can’t find a place to get their next meal they’re welcomed to come to our soup kitchen at 5:30 even if they don’t need to stay with us” said Janelys Villalta, Salvation Army of Augusta.

Even giving people free clothes and toiletry items.

“ if somebody comes in and they don’t have anything at all we’ll give them two or three outfits we have churches that will donate underwear to us that’s the only thing we like to give that’s brand new” said Patrick Feistel, Garden City Rescue Mission.

Both shelters also say they’re working with the city of Augusta to make sure people are safe this Summer.