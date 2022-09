AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The 2022 Arts in the Heart of Augusta saw some really big numbers.

According to Brenda Durant, the Executive Director of the Arts Council, there were over 100,000 attendees at this year’s festival over the three-day period.

According to Destination Augusta, Arts in the Heart had an economic impact of over $3.5 million in 2019.

Officials state that the attendance in 2021 was 35,000 with an economic impact of $1.5 million.