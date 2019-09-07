Out There…Somewhere: Rec Center is crowded for the Dorian Doubles

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – There is a crowd at the Odell Weeks Recreation Center in Aiken.

“We have over 200 people here from ten states,” said Michele Bullington of Aiken.

States like Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina…even Florida. And towns like Hilton Head Island.

“Anybody from Alabama?”

“Not that I’m aware of…not that I’m aware of,” said Michele.

“So they didn’t evacuate?”

“Not that I’m aware of.” Michele said.

Inside the recreation center you find that now familiar scene of the people waiting, until it’s time to go.

Yes a couple of hundred inside this community center, very aware of Hurricane Dorian, but they’re not hunkering down…they’re playing around.

It’s not evacuees here…it’s players and fans for a Pickleball tournament. Where it’s not just the coastline getting hammered…

“We lost our first match, we’re coming back. We got hammered by a couple of guys from Augusta,” said Bill Faucett of Bluffton, South Carolina.

“I talked it over with my wife. The heart of the storm had already passed us. I had the green light to leave town so I came on up,” said Bill Grueser, also of Bluffton.

So a hurricane ravages the South Carolina Coast and you’re playing Pickleball?

“I don’t feel bad about it hahaha is that a good answer?” said Bill.

Sure. Why not let Pickleball take your mind off aterrible storm.

Hurricane Dorian? We don’t care…we’re playing Pickle Ball.

“That’s right, we’re playing Pickle Ball,” said Bill.

This is a Pickleball doubles tournament, maybe we work on a new name… the Dorian Doubles?

“I think we should. That’s one great way to remember it,” said Bill.

It’s category 5 Pickleball Out There Somewhere in Aiken, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.