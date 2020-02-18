OTNA holds meeting to discuss new developments coming to Olde Town

AUGUSTA,Ga. (WJBF)- The Olde Town Neighborhood Association held a meeting on Monday to discuss some of the changes that are in store for the historic neighborhood in Downtown Augusta.

NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Flete attended the meeting and spoke to some people about their thoughts on the new developments.

Danielle Meikrantz lives in Olde Town with her family and says she’s on board with the plans to give Olde Town new light.

“I’ve been living in Olde Town for about 10 years now. I’ve seen the neighborhood go through a lot of changes. I feel like it’s really exciting to see the possibilities.”

Meikrantz was not the only person in attendance at the meeting. Birke Ayer says he attended the meeting to know more.

“We think it’s a good deal for Olde Town. We’re hoping it will help us evolve and get rid of the absentee land lords. The section eight housing that represents a majority of Olde Town.”

Olde Town homeowners are looking forward to the proposed growth of their neighborhood. Some of the people living in the historic Olde Town of Augusta say they weren’t notified of what’s to come.

“Part of our agenda tonight was inspired by your station because you covered the groundbreaking last week. From that, some people thought that the neighborhood deserved a briefing on the project,” says Bob Trescott President of the Olde Town Neighborhood Association.

During the meeting some of the historic area’s residents asked questions about the project’s pros and cons.

“Just to make sure it’s not another project that is not what we thought it was. We’ve had that before in Olde Town and it’s taken us about 15 years to get through it,” says Ayer.

Saunders Investment group says it’ll take about three years to get the homes up and ready. Some residents say it’ll be an easy sale.

“I love what I see when I look out my windows. From day to day it changes whether it’s kids running down the street to school, neighbors out with their dogs. I’m raising a family down here and the kids love to walk to the common, the river and to the park,” says Meikrantz .