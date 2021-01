Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Jon Ossoff speaks to the media on Election Day in Atlanta. The outcome in several contested states will determine whether Joe Biden defeats President Donald Trump. But if the Democratic challenger wins, the ambitions of a Biden presidency could well come down to Georgia. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Augusta- Democratic U.S. senate candidate Jon Ossoff is making another stop in the garden city.

Ossoff will be in Hephzibah on Monday, Jan. 3rd for a block party and Canvass Launch at Diamond Lakes Park at 9 A.M.

That’s located at 4335 Windsor Spring Rd.

Ossoff will also be in Atlanta later that day with President elect Joe Biden and Raphael Warnock to continue campaigning, the time for that event has not been released.