Orlando officer suspended for arresting 6-year-old, 8-year-old

(CNN) – Orlando police officer Dennis Turner has been suspended while authorities investigate his arrests of a six-year-old and an eight-year-old at school….which included handcuffs and mugshots.

The six-year-old’s grandmother, Meralyn Kirkland, is outraged.

“No 6-year-old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them,” says Kirkland.

Orlando Police are being asked to release the results of their internal investigation after Officer Dennis Turner arrested a 6-year-old and a 8-year-old on unrelated misdemeanor charges they say last Thursday.

Police told us, per policy before that can happen, if kids are under 12-years-old, the officer first must get the approval by a watch commander and in last week’s case, investigators say that did not happen.

“She was arrested and she has a charge,” says Kirkland.

Meralyn Kirkland is 6-year-old Kaia Rolle’s grandmother.

“How do you do that to a 6-year-old child?”

She said her granddaughter is a first grader at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy…but she ended up Thursday at the juvenile detention center.

Kirkland got a call saying little Kaia was arrested by the school’s resource officer.

“What do you mean she was arrested? They say there was an incident and she kicked somebody.”

Kirkland said Rolle was acting out in class, a side effect due to a lack of sleep because of a medical condition.

“‘So he says what medical condition?’ I said you know she has a sleep disorder, sleep apnea,’ and he says, ‘well, I have sleep apnea, and I don’t behave like that.”

Kirkland believes things should’ve never gone this far involving her granddaughter who she says loves pink and playing with her family.

Local media says they are waiting from a response from the school.

The 8 year-old-that was arrested and was also taken to the juvenile detention center and later released to family.