Organizations look into internet access across SC; lawmakers working to find solutions

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) — Residents living well away from cities like Augusta and downtown Aiken might have an internet connection. But rural residents are the least likely to have access to the higher speeds that some say are necessary for work and education.

There’s no problem with finding something unique in rural South Carolina. But what you may have a problem locating — a solid internet connection. “Internet access for everyone in rural areas has been pretty bad typically where people have a hard time getting on the internet. If they do get on the internet, sometimes it’s very slow or it freezes,” Aiken County School Board Member Sandra Shealey told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk about the issue.

Shealey knows of the internet issues first-hand after trying to participate in a virtual meeting with other school board members but she simply couldn’t connect. “That was certainly unfortunate because I was looking forward to the meeting and definitely wanted to be a part of it. I was just appreciative that we were able to come up with some way that I could at least hear the meeting, even though I was not able to vote that night,” she said.

Now, a recent study is shedding light on gaps in internet access across the Palmetto State. “When we got hit with COVID-19 and my college-age son moved home, I had terrible speed at my house here in Bamberg. I didn’t even have three, one speed. He was doing his own line learning, and I was working from home and we couldn’t be on a computer at the same time. But that was all that was available by my service provider at the time,” Palmetto Connections CEO Kathy Schwarting added.

Schwarting’s organization, along with the South Carolina Office of Rural Health, and the South Carolina Hospital Association put their resources together to investigate the issue. With the explosion and growth of telehealth, the groups started looking at residential broadband since telehealth was moving into the home. “But since COVID-19, we’ve seen an explosion. Everybody’s talking about telehealth, everybody’s talking about broadband, one of the things, not only for healthcare but for education, you see a stark difference and communities that have broadband versus those that don’t,” she shared.

Using mapping info, FCC, and U.S. Census data, the organizations released a state-wide map and two county-wide maps. One showing what areas have internet speeds in line with FCC’s recommendations of 25 megabits per second download and 3 Mbps upload. The other, showing the type and speed of the best technology available in each area.

“Now we just got into work with the service providers and figure out what those solutions are,” she said.

“There are 12,000 residents, 7% of Aiken County’s population has no access to broadband,” Representative Bill Taylor shared.

NewsChannel 6 delve into the newly released information. We’ve learned, and you already know, there is room for improvement in the eastern portions of Aiken County. “Congress is in the midst of looking at ways that they can help and incentive a rural South Carolina to get the investments that are necessary,” Representative Taylor added.

“Access is a major problem,” Bamberg County Council Chairwoman Sharon Hammond said.

The fastest internet is practically non-extant in mostly rural Bamberg County. “[The COVID-19 pandemic] really brought to light that some kids just aren’t connected as well as others and it’s not fair,” Bamberg Mayor Nancy Foster said.

“Even if they have a telephone, a smartphone they’re limited, they can’t upload anything, they can’t download anything. They might be able to get a call and maybe do a couple of things on their telephone, but to use their phone to its maximum ability, they don’t have access,” Hammond added.

Officials are doing their part to help improve broadband.

Chairwoman Hammond says the County is working on three grants to get the infrastructure in place to be able to have access through the entire County. “We’re trying to stay a step ahead in these times to bring the people what they need and to help us get some industry here because that’s the first thing they’re going to ask is any industry coming in, how is your internet access, what kind of access do you have,” she said.

One grant from the United States Department of Agriculture, County officials may have to provide a match. “Usually there is a match with government monies, you know, 75, 25, matching for their products usually. Then the other one is also a government grant. Sometimes they’re 100%,” she added.

Bamberg, Barnwell, Allendale, and Hampton Counties usually work together on projects because of the number of residents in the area. We’ve learned officials might team up to alleviate the issue. “We are all in the same boat and can’t come out of it unless Barnwell, Allendale, Hampton, and the other counties around us coming out of it,” she said.

“Orangeburg, of course, did get [a grant] and we’ve kind of been working with them to make sure that we can get on board too and do what needs to be done. So they’ve been helping us as well,” Mayor Foster shared.

Meanwhile, Aiken Representative Bill Taylor says he’s working to find a solution on the state level. “We passed a bill in the House. I’m a co-sponsor, Chief co-sponsor of this bill that would give rural grants, financial grants to those who want to put the internet in the rural areas. It’s a good start” he said.

To help students achieve success at the start of the school year, Aiken County Schools will distribute about 2,000 internet hotspots for students without internet access at home. “We are hoping that that will be enough, but there is some other funding that we have available that we can access if there are more students that need the hotspots. So we are preparing for that,” Shealey said.

“When you think about Wagner, Sally Perry, Monetta, even Jackson, there are these areas that have virtually no good broadband, you can’t be educated. You can’t take a class if the thing barely connects or is so garbled that it cuts out all the time. This is about our students. So these 2000 hotspots, that’s a step in the right direction. We’ve got everybody’s attention. This is a good thing,” Representative Taylor added.

The Aiken County Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) also delivered 50 mobile hotspots to North Aiken Elementary and 50 mobile hotspots to Schofield Middle School.

NETGEAR awarded the hotspots to the Aiken County Branch in an effort to assist students who will be studying virtually during the 2020 school year.

“Education is a foundational tenant of the work that we do at the Branch and our students have always been a top priority. We recognize that Aiken County School District, teachers, families are crossing the river by feeling the stones as we face first of a kind challenges. We appreciate the generosity of our friends at NETGEAR who stepped up from across the continent to help our Aiken County students achieve,” Aiken County NAACP President Eugene White said in a news release.

But some say another problem other than access is affordability. “So if the cheapest package that a service provider has is maybe $85, which is very common, some of our lower-income households, aren’t going to be able to afford that,” Schwarting added.

AccelerateSC, the task force created by Governor Henry McMaster to identify the most pressing needs caused by COVID-19, found that the lack of access to the internet was one of the greatest obstacles to remote learning, working, and access to telehealth.

Pursuant to South Carolina Act 142, signed by Governor McMaster on June 25, 2020, the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS) has requested all broadband service providers and broadband infrastructure owners operating in South Carolina to submit data and information on the availability of broadband service at delivered download and upload speeds and by technology type for each address in the state serviceable by the broadband service provider or infrastructure owner.

“Earlier this year, AccelerateSC recommended a substantial investment in broadband and the General Assembly, with my support, acted in short order – approving $50 million for the development of a statewide broadband plan to address gaps in our wireless infrastructure,” said Governor McMaster. “As we begin the process of expanding our broadband capabilities, it is critical that we identify those coverage gaps in order to have a comprehensive understanding of South Carolinians’ needs.”

In addition to a letter of support from Governor McMaster, the ORS also has a letter of support for this effort from Senate Finance Chairman Hugh Leatherman and House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith.

Act 142 directed the ORS to secure a vendor for the development of a broadband statewide county-by-county mapping plan to assist in determining where access to broadband has impeded the delivery of distance learning, telework, and telehealth for the most vulnerable population of South Carolinians impacted by COVID-19.

CostQuest Associates, Inc. has been engaged by the ORS to perform various Geographic Information Systems (GIS)-related services associated with this mapping project. Specifically, CostQuest is processing broadband service provider data to analyze the current state of broadband attributes across South Carolina and identify the number of broadband serviceable structures and their map-based locations in served and unserved areas of the state. Following a thorough assessment and inventory of key South Carolina assets, a detailed map will be made available by the end of November 2020.

This mapping project will serve as a catalyst for increased availability (access to) and adoption (use) of broadband to better serve our citizens during this public health emergency.

Meanwhile, you can access the full list of internet access maps, here: https://www.palmettocareconnections.org/broadband/maps/