Organization honoring former nuclear weapons employees

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — October 30 marked the National Day of Remembrance (NDOR) for Nuclear Weapons Program Workers.

Each year, Nuclear Care Partners observe this honorary holiday which serves to recognize and honor the men and women who worked in the nuclear weapons development industry.

Because of the pandemic, large in-person NDOR events for 2021 will not be held. The organization is offering a special gift to former atomic workers—the 2021 Atomic Challenge Pin. This custom-created pin commemorates one of the significant atomic sites- The Savannah River Site located in Aiken.

Former atomic workers interested in receiving the free commemorative atomic pin can call Nuclear Care Partners at (803) 220-1019 or 1-888-525-5111.

Local Community Outreach Manager Amanda Rhoden joined weekend Good Morning Augusta anchor Shawn Cabbagestalk to talk more about their offering.