Orders triple in size for SRNS and Plant Vogtle’s cleaning suppliers, KAMO Manufacturing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- Cleaning supplies are limited during this time and businesses are scrambling to help those on the front line as fast as they can.

One company feeling the impact is KAMO Manufacturing. They are working to overcome challenges with an influx of orders.

Some of their largest accounts include Plant Vogtle and the Savannah River Nuclear Solutions.

KAMO Manufacturing is a cleaning supply company, so they are used to big orders… But they didn’t realize it would be like this.

CEO of KAMO Manufacturing, Jack Weinstein, says, “we’ve been in business since 1947 and like everything else in the world, nothing like this has ever happened.”

Triple the amount of a normal day… That’s the number of orders KAMO Manufacturing has seen since COVID-19.

“The amount of business has been unbelievable, but more than half of it has been back ordered,” says Weinstein.

They ship thousands of cases every single day.

“Two of our largest accounts are Plant Vogtle and SRNS and the orders coming from them are enormous,” says Weinstein.

With a recently confirmed positive case at Plant Vogtle, Weinstein says the location has cracked down on deliveries.

“Only one of my drivers are allowed to go in there. They deliver at a certain time, a certain way and they have to be badged to get in. So, it kind of limits us to who is going to make the delivery,” says Weinstein.

These accounts aren’t the only ones being cautious. The cleaning supply company is also making sure their employees stay safe.

“They wear a mask, they wear gloves. They drop the stuff off instead of taking it inside,” says Weinstein.

Operating on three big trucks and three smaller trucks, Weinstein is asking for patience.

“The main thing is the people we deliver to to understand. Give us the idea that we may be slow and we may have some problems doing it,” says Weinstein.

With all those deliveries, Weinstein told me he is still paying his employees full time for the duration of the pandemic.