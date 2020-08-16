Operation Underground Railroad marches to protest child human trafficking

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- A local chapter of a national organization wants to bringing awareness to child trafficking happening here in Augusta.

The organization, Operation Underground Railroad, took to Broad Street to march in solidarity of the victims of child trafficking. One organizer told us bringing attention to this issue is important.

Another organization was in attendance as well. I Care helps local victims of child sex trafficking.

April McFadden is Operation Underground Railroad’s Demonstration leader for the CSRA. She said that human trafficking is a big problem in Augusta.

“A huge trafficking hub actually because of the Masters. We’re centrally located to beaches, the mountains, Florida. Georgia’s actually in the top ten, the top ten for human trafficking in the nation,” McFadden explained.

Georgia ranks the 7th highest state for human trafficking and with Augusta being the states second largest city, local organizers say awareness is vital.

Operation Underground Railroad says that they have rescued 4,000 victims from sex trafficking.

For more information on Operation Underground Railroad you can visit their website.

For information on what is being done in Augusta to help victims of child sex trafficking you can visit I Care’s Facebook Page.