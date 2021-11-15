Operation Christmas Child: National Collection Week kicks off

Augusta, GA (WJBF)- Today is the first day of National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child. It’s a program the sends gifts to children in need around the world.

Families pick up a shoe box and load it with gift items. Those boxes are mailed to children in need around the world.

Since it was started in 1993, Operation Christmas Child has helped children all over the globe. Volunteer Wendell Duncan said there are plenty of things people can put in the boxes, but cautions donors—no food.

“We have everything from school supplies to toys. We love having toys of course. Hygiene items like soap and toothbrushes and wash cloths. And we always put what we term a WOW item in, which is a real nice toy,” said Duncan.

Beginning today at 8 am and ending next Monday, donors can drop their filled shoeboxes at one of nine locations.

Duncan said the shoe boxes make a big impact on the children who receive them.

“They’ve touched 180 million children with these boxes. Many of these children have never received a gift before. So, you can’t underestimate the power of this project,” he explained.

The central drop off location is at The Edge at Warren Baptist church between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday though Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2p.m. on Saturday.

For a list of other drop off locations CLICK HERE and for information on how to pack a shoe box just CLICK HERE.