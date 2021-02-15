Online tutoring offering relief to Richmond County students, parents

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Students at three Richmond County schools will learn from home for the remainder of the week . Deer Chase Elementary, Langford Middle and A.R. Johnson Health Science and Engineering Magnet Schools moved to virtual learning last week due to “increased coronavirus activity.” Students will return to campus on February 22.

Richmond County students transitioned back and forth between in-person and virtual learning in the fall. The district hopes students will not fall behind in their learning.

“How students are receiving their instruction when they’re pivoting back and forth is certainly something we are concerned about,” Yvette Foster, the district’s Director of Teaching and Learning, says.

The Richmond County School System (RCSS) implemented the Focus Education and Innovation (FEV) Tutoring program in the summer of 2020. 1,200 students have used it so far. Last week, the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement awarded RCSS a $10,000 grant, which will be used to continue the program.

Students can get tutored 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They can seek help in math, English/language arts, reading, social studies and science. Foster says it has not only been beneficial for student, it has been helpful for parents.

“It’s been a great resource for parents because some of the content can be difficult. It’s been really important to provide that additional support that parents sometimes can’t give their students if they are not able to help them with their homework.”

RCSS is now planning for the upcoming school year. Charlie Hannah, the Board of Education’s President, tells NewsChannel 6 he expects there will be “some components of virtual and face-to face” in the 2021-2022 school year. He hopes improvements in the COVID-19 pandemic will make the next school year easier for students and staff.

“We’re hoping the vaccine gives us some type of relief and gives parents confidence about kids getting back to class,” he says.