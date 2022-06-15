Allendale, SC (WJBF)- The South Carolina Primary Election resulted in several runoff races, including the race for Allendale County Sheriff. But one county council race was very close.

The Allendale County District 3 Democrat race between incumbent, Rick Gooding, and challengers, Willa Jennings and Jannie Preacher, ended in a runoff between Gooding and Jennings- were just one vote apart.

“How bout that? One vote,” laughed Gooding.

On Primary Election Day, Allendale County voters cast most of their votes towards Rick Gooding and Willa Jennings for District 3 County Council. Gooding came out on top by one vote.

Election officials said that’s why every vote matters.

“Me personally, as a voter and as someone who works here, if you want things to change, you have to say what you want and go out and vote and make your voice be heard, because that’s the only way it’s going to be heard,” said Sonya Prince, Director of Allendale County Voter Registration.

Gooding said he has mixed emotions and that it was a good clean race but there is still work to do.

“I like to think that I serve all the people. But I think maybe I left a certain amount of people out and maybe that’s why they didn’t vote for me. So I’m going to do what I can to earn their vote back.”

Jennings wasn’t available for an interview but she told NewsChannel 6 that she and Gooding both worked hard to earn the seat and that she is looking forward to the outcome of the runoff election.

Gooding said if he wins he has a couple of issues he wants to focus on.

“I’ve really been concentrating hard the last year or so on the finances of Allendale County. And we’ve got some of the best financial numbers we’ve ever had now with our new accounting system. I really want to focus on our law enforcement in Allendale County as well. We need some help with law enforcement down here.”

The date for the runoff election in South Carolina is June 28th with early voting on June 23rd and 24th.