WILKES COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Wilkes County.

According to Wilkes County Emergency Services, authorities responded to a shooting that happened at the intersection of Baltimore Road and Ashley Park Drive.

Authorities say that the victim was found alone in the back seat of a car.

According to Wilkes County Emergency Services, the victim was treated on the scene and then, airlifted by AnMed to the trauma center at Augusta University in very critical condition.

Wilkes County Emergency Services posted on your facebook page that the Wilkes County Sheriff Department is working to find more information and to seek arrests.

If anyone has any information in regards to this investigation, please contact the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 678-2224.