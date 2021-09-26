One person dead following shooting in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — One person is dead following a shooting in Richmond County, Sunday, September 26.

Authorities say that Richmond County deputies responded to a home on the 2100 block of Ashley Drive, at 12:17 a.m., in reference to a shooting.

A male was located in the backyard of the home with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Augusta University Medical Center where he later died.at 1:02 am.

A suspect in custody.

We’re expecting to learn the identity of the victim from the coroner’s office once the family has been notified.