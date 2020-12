AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is injured and one man is in handcuffs after a shooting at a local family entertainment center.

Deputies say they rushed to Stars and Strikes on Wrightsboro Road in reference to a gunshot victim around 9:00 p.m., Saturday.

Dennis Murray, 35, was arrested at the scene and deputies say they found two guns on him.

The victim is being treated at the hospital but was alert and talking.

