SALUDA COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Saluda County.

The crash happened Monday May 30th shortly before 11:00 pm on Hightower Road near Berryland Road. Investigators say a Dodge Ram Truck was traveling east when they traveled off the right side of the road, over-corrected, struck a fence then overturned.

The driver who has been identified as 22 year old John Bannister from Evans, Georgia was injured and taken to a local hospital where his condition his unknown. The front seat passenger was pronounced dead on scene.

The name of the victim has not been released. The crash remains under investigation.