One cent sales tax referendum could provide money for laptops for every student in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WJBF) — The one cent sales tax also known as ESPLOST would provide the Richmond County School system with funds to build three new schools and renovate older ones.



“For example there’s a renovation project at ARC that’s used to provide additional classroom space for schools that maybe have some overcrowding issues and need additional space,” Richmond County public relations officer Lynthia Ross said.

$24 million of the money would go towards new technology for students — including a laptop for every student.



” Our goal through the SPLOST funds for the one-to-one technology program is to have a device in the hands of every Richmond county school student,” Ross said.

Some voters feel that the sales tax would help underserved students in Richmond County.



” Comparing the two counties in the area Richmond county is definitely in need of more for resources for the students so that they can have a brighter future,” Lance Smith said.

If the sales tax does not get approved, Ross said funding for other projects would be impacted.



” If we didn’t have the ESPLOST dollars it would be coming out of our budget or regular operating funds and that would take away from some of our other programs and initiatives,” Ross said.