Old Langely Cemetery in disrepair; local photographer hopes to help change that

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) — It’s a common problem old cemeteries in rough shape and the issue is not immune to Aiken County. The Old Langley Cemetery is in rough shape and one man is looking for options to help change that.

Local photographer Nicholas Hadley is used to taking pictures of what catches his eye. “Basically we’ll pick a town and we’ll go and if we see something on the side of the road, we’ll stop and photograph it,” he told NewsChannel 6’s Shawn Cabbagestalk.

But he wasn’t prepared for what he saw when he came to the Old Langley Cemetery in Warrenville. “You know, to us, it was kind of sad,” he said.

A part of the past seemingly forgotten as time continues to pass by. Rows of knocked over headstones and trash, as well, an old cemetery has fallen into disrepair. “My wife was next to me, she goes, oh, there’s a cemetery right there and all you can see is two tombstones,” Hadley recalls. “Then when you walked back in there, it’s just, and I don’t know if it was the fire from 2018 or 2019, but most of the trees are half burnt, you know, debris scattered everywhere, trees on top of cemetery plots,” he added.

A search reveals there are about 100 graves within the site. The oldest grave placed there in the mid-1700s. “There are World War II veterans buried in there. Civil War veterans buried in there. There’s also a couple of markers in there. They’ll have like a little plate but there’s no name. It’s just a plate, he said.

We’re told the cemetery is not perpetual care, and the owners of the lots are responsible for the upkeep.

Hadley is hoping he can get the area back to a place of honor and respect.

“But I’d like to see maybe start up a cemetery crew or if somebody that wants to start up and in their spare time want to do that. We’ve only been doing this two and a half years, so we hopefully will by summer we’ll have something going.”

Shawn did try speaking with residents in three homes right across the street from the cemetery. He caught one woman painting a home across the street and she told him that she didn’t feel one way or another about the issue.

Images credit: N.P.Hadley Photography

If you would like to help with the cleanup or point Hadley in the right direction, you can contact him at nphadleyphotography@gmail.com or you can find him on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/NPHadley-Photography-106986220840981/