RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Board of Elections has released the official list of qualified candidates who will be on the ballot for the November 2022 General Primary and Nonpartisan Election.

This election includes the Richmond County Board of Education and the Special Election for Tax Commissioner.

The qualified candidates are listed below:

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 2

Larry Fryer

Charlie Hannah

Yiet S. Knight

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 3

Walter H. Eubanks

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6

Tyrique Robinson

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 7

Brittany Broadwater

Charlie Walker, Jr.

SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 9

Venus D. Cain

Christopher Mulliens

TAX COMISSIONER

Veronica Freeman Brown

T. Chris Johnson

Sanford Loyd