RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Board of Elections has released the official list of qualified candidates who will be on the ballot for the November 2022 General Primary and Nonpartisan Election.
This election includes the Richmond County Board of Education and the Special Election for Tax Commissioner.
The qualified candidates are listed below:
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 2
Larry Fryer
Charlie Hannah
Yiet S. Knight
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 3
Walter H. Eubanks
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 6
Tyrique Robinson
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 7
Brittany Broadwater
Charlie Walker, Jr.
SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 9
Venus D. Cain
Christopher Mulliens
TAX COMISSIONER
Veronica Freeman Brown
T. Chris Johnson
Sanford Loyd