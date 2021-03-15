Obese criteria make millions of Georgians eligible for COVID vaccine under expansion

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — A report from the Associated Press shows one third of all Georgians are considered obese meaning they have a BMI or body mass index over 30.

Those in that category are now able to get a covid-19 vaccine under the expansion of Phase 1a



” I think we will see that group of people that are in that 18 – 55 age that may not have qualified for age or other reasons will certainly be very aggressive in finding spots throughout the state but especially locally,” Assistant vice president of AU pharmacy services Dr. Joshua Wyche said.

At least 29 states have included obesity in the first phases of the vaccine rollout. In order to qualify as obese, you must be able to provide an official diagnosis since it is considered a chronic disease.



” It has to be diagnosed in a health care setting and your weight and height has to be measured so they can get your BMI,” AU pediatrician Dr. Jacqueline Chan said.

People who are diagnosed as obese often have other health problems like diabetes and heart disease which puts them a greater risk for a severe case of COVID-19, which is why some states are prioritizing obese adults in the vaccine rollout.



” One of the greatest predictors for covid hospitalizations and death even is because of obesity and weight related illness,” Chan said.

Body mass index (BMI) is a measure of body fat based on height and weight that applies to adult men and women. You can calculate your BMI here : https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health/educational/lose_wt/BMI/bmicalc.htm