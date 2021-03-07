NY Democratic leadership calls for Cuomo’s resignation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins has called for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation. The Democratic senator had previously said she thought the Governor should resign if any additional allegations were made.

Two additional allegations of impropriety emerged against the Governor on Saturday, bringing the total to five.

In a statement released Sunday, the Senate Majority Leader said: “Everyday there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government.” She went on to add “We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign.”

“Everyday there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government. We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid-19 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project. New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign.” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins

Shortly after Stewart Cousins called for Cuomo’s resignation another prominent Democrat, Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie, said he:

“Shares the sentiment of Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins regarding the Governor’s ability to continue to lead this state.”