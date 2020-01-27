Nursing rated most ethical and trusted profession for 18th straight year by Gallup

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The Gallup poll rated nursing the most ethical and trusted profession for the 18th straight year.

The poll has 85 percent of Americans rating nurses as having high levels of honesty and ethics.

I spoke with Karen Smith, the Chief Nursing officer at Doctors Hospital, to gain more insight as to why that is the case.

“Well, I think that makes us very proud of our profession that the public has so much trust in what we do for them; and so it just makes us really proud to be honored that way in the Gallup poll,” said Smith.

I asked Smith how it made her feel coming in to work every day.

“It makes me feel great, especially when we see results from surveys like the Gallup poll that other people share that opinion. It’s really nice knowing that we come here to live our mission every day and improve the care of human life in many different ways. It makes me feel proud and makes me feel energized about what we do,” said Smith.

“A nurse’s role really revolves around making patients feel safe, ensuring that we are taking care of the whole patient, that we are there for their families to support them, to educate them. The role is endless, the things that could come up on any given day,” said Smith.