NTSB launches investigation into plane incident at Daniel Field

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A spokesperson with the NTSB reports it has launched an investigation into the plane incident at Daniel Field Airport.

NewsChannel 6 first told you about a plane landing and then crashing into a fence on Highland Avenue on Sunday, February 23. A few days later, we learned that 76-year-old Robert Stuntz Jr. was the pilot of the Beechcraft Baron and that he claimed engine failure caused the landing and subsequent crash.

The FAA went to the airport to look at what might have taken place last week. The NTSB was given that damage assessment and from that report, the spokesman said an investigation started.

NewsChannel 6 will continue to follow this story.