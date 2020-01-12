North Carolina single mom goes viral teaching daughter with cerebral palsy how to walk

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A single mother in Fayetteville has garnered a ton of attention on social media for having taught her daughter, who has cerebral palsy, how to walk.

The video with Shanell Jones and her daughter Kinley has been viewed more than a million times since the beginning of the year.

“I’ve always been the type of person to prove somebody wrong, and she has it in her to do the same thing,” Jones said. “That was just No. 1 on my list, priority. No matter what, she’s going to walk.”

Kinley also has epilepsy. Jones posted videos of Kinley’s progression in learning to walk. She said she didn’t expect the videos to take off. She said some have reached out to say they’ve given them hope.