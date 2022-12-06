BROWARD COUNTY, Fl. (WJBF) – The North Augusta woman who was wanted by the Miramar Police Department has been arrested.

According to the Miramar Police Department, Janae Shanice Lewis is in custody at the Paul Rein Detention Facility.

According to authorities, Lewis was the registered driver of a vehicle that was involved in the deadly hit-and-run death of Silvio Jose Ortega Martinez on November 27th.

Authorities say Lewis was arrested and placed into custody on Monday, December 5th.

According to the Miramar Police Department, Lewis has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in the death and tampering with evidence.