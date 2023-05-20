NORTH AUGUSTA, SC – The North Augusta varsity softball team lost Friday’s home playoff game against Catawba Ridge by a score of 5-2.

The Yellow Jackets got one run on the board first, but the Copperheads responded by taking a 2-1 lead. North Augusta tacked on another run in the bottom of the second to tie it up, but the score would remain tied through the next 3 innings.

In the top of the 6th, Catawba Ridge retook the lead 3-2 and didn’t stop there. With 2 more runs in the 7th, the Copperheads secured the win and became the SCHSL Class 4A Upper State Champions. They will advance to the state championship.