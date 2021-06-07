North Augusta mayor makes good on campaign promise

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- The North Augusta Mayor and City Council will hear the concerns of the people of the city during a new forum Monday night. It’s called the Public Power Hour.

The Public Power hour was part of Newly elected Mayor Briton William’s campaign promise to be more transparent.

People said they are happy to have the time set aside each month to air their concerns or voice their support of issues facing the city.

Dianne L’Heureux lives in Hammond’s Ferry and plans to attend the forum to voice some concerns. She said she’s never had problems reaching out to elected officials.

“I appreciate Mayor Williams’s gesture to have more transparency. But I haven’t felt the need for that myself. Council members and the mayor have been pretty accessible. And the City Administrator,” she said.

She said she has several concerns she plans to address during the Power Hour; one being the lack of trash and cigarette receptacles in Riverside Village. She is also concerned about the proposed extension of the noise ordinance there.

“The noise ordinance is another issue that I’m concerned about. I know when I spoke at the hearings in favor of Project Jackson, that was a major concern from a lot of residents, that the noise would be overwhelming. It hasn’t been that, but if we move it to midnight, I think that all their concerns will be validated,” L’Heureux explained.

The public Power Hour will begin at 5 pm Monday evening in the council chambers at the Municipal Building.

The City Council meeting will begin immediately afterwards.

They will be voting tonight on whether or not to extend the noise ordinance to midnight.

Photojournalist: Mark Gaskins