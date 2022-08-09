NORTH AUGUSTA, South Carolina (WJBF) – A North Augusta man has been arrested on child sexual abuse material charges.

According to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Michael Joseph Carter, 20, of North Augusta was arrested on six charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to investigators, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent out a CyberTipline report stating that Carter distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

According to the Attorney General’s office, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety along with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Carter.

Authorities say Carter was arrested on Monday, August 8th and is charged with two counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor with each charge being punishable by up to 10 years in prison for each count.