AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF) – Jordan Wiley is a softball star for the North Augusta Yellow Jackets, and she led her team to a state championship in 2021. Her accolades also include being ranked #1 in home runs and #6 in RBIs regionally, as well as being the Augusta Chronicle’s Player To Watch for the 2023-2024 season. But her talents extend to the classroom as well where Jordan is an honor student with a 4.59 GPA, and where she has been named a Junior Scholar at USC Aiken, Columbia College, Converse College, and USC Upstate. For her efforts Jordan is this week’s WJBF Scholar Athlete.

Jordan initially did not know she had won the award, and her family wanted to surprise her with the news! She said it was very exciting but also a shock, telling us that at first, she “didn’t know what was going on but then I saw my friends and family and then I was excited.”

Jordan credits her parents for helping her be so successful noting “my mom always told me school is first, and if I don’t accomplish what I need to do in school then I can’t do what I need to do on the field.” Her mom, LaToya, echoes her sentiment telling us that they work very hard with Jordan and it’s nice to see it pay off, “seeing her be surprised by the community means a lot,” says LaToya.

But her parents are not the only proud people in Jordan’s life as her coaches discuss the pleasure of seeing her win this award. “I couldn’t be more proud of her and there couldn’t be anyone more deserving,” says softball head coach Lindsay Jones, “she works hard in school, and she works hard on the field, and you can always see the passion on both sides and the passion for her teammates as well.”

Congratulations to Jordan Wiley and her entire family for being named WJBF’s Scholar Athlete of the Week!