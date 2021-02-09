North Augusta GOP Primary election day for council and mayoral seats

North Augusta, SC (WJBF) – North Augusta’s municipal primaries are today. Candidates for city council and mayor are on the ballot.

All of the primaries are on the Republican side, and local party leaders expect a large turnout despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Last year’s city council race had a high voter turnout, and this year, Republican party leaders are expecting even more people at the polls.

They believe its from an increase in candidates. The Mayor’s race has two Republican candidates, Stetson Corbit and Briton WIlliams. The winner of that race today will face Democrat Richard Adams in April’s general election.



The city council race has three at-large seats open, with seven candidates running. So the top three Republican candidates get those seats. Each seat has an incumbent candidate in the race. The head of the city’s Republican Party says that’s a big advantage for those candidates.

North Augusta’s Republican Party Chair, John Felak, says, “starting on council is a lot of work. It’s a lot of meetings. It’s a lot of information on a regular basis, so I think the incumbents have an advantage in knowing a bit more detail behind the decisions that were made.”

You can not mail in your ballot for this race anymore, but you can drop it off curbside at the 8 polling locations. Those are open from 7:00 AM-7:00 PM today.