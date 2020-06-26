North Augusta cuts the ribbon on new amphitheater, but not everyone is happy about it

North Augusta, SC (WJBF)- The amphitheater has been a part of the plan for what was called “Project Jackson” from the beginning. The City Council set aside part of the budget for a riverfront park.

Rick Meyer is the director of North Augusta Parks, Recreation and Tourism and he said that the idea for the amphitheater wasn’t the original thought for the park.

“In the beginning it started off to be a natural grass area, maybe a playground in mine. Just trying to get some ideas and as things progressed over the years with SRP Park and all, the amphitheater idea came into play,” said Meyer.

Meyer said they wanted an area that was different and would have many uses.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunities that our city has now with an amphitheater like this. It’s a beautiful layout. It looks absolutely gorgeous,” Ryan Abel, a resident of North Augusta.

Supporters said that the venue make North Augusta a more desirable place to live.

“It’s not always just about a bottom line. I think this is something that has an opportunity to add to the quality of life for the citizens of North Augusta,” said Abel.

But those who opposed the amphitheater said the cost, at nearly $2.5 million was too high. They’re also worried the city will not profit.

Bruce Bennett, a North Augusta resident, says he is all for progress in NOrth Augusta, but wonders at what cost?

“However I just wonder about the spending. It seems like they’ve been on a huge spending spree the last couple of years. Where’s that money gonna come from?” asked Bennett.

The time for debate is over and the amphitheater is here. Whether or not it was worth it, remains to be seen.