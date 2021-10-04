North Augusta City Council approves rezoning of Seven Gables and Flythe properties to build a new public safety headquarters

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – A moving date looms for North Augusta Public Safety but a lot of work remains.

“We got to give them the best resources for them to be able to grow but provide them to take care of our citizens,” said Mayor Briton Williams.

Monday, North Augusta council members approved a resolution to rezone the old Seven Gables and Flythe properties which paves the way to build a new public safety headquarters there along Georgia Avenue.

Rezoning ordinance approved at first reading to build a new public safety headquarters in North Augusta

“The location is going to be prime, to be more able to touch more areas than where it currently is, as well as having the municipal court there,” said Williams.

The city council also gave the green light for City Administrator Jim Clifford to start working with the architect on the final design of the new public safety HQ. Soon the city will host public input meetings regarding the facility’s outside appearance. The inside is already planned.

Clifford explained, “Like we did with our initial round of input so anybody can come down. You don’t necessarily have to be a direct neighbor of that property to be able to see what the building could look like. We’ve already got some basic renderings and we’ve provided that to a number of neighbors. We’ve started to receive feedback from a number of neighbors about the things they would like to see there.”

Plans move forward for new North Augusta Public Safety Headquarters

Some North Augustans at Monday’s meeting said they understand the need for a new public safety facility but are worried the new one will cause traffic issues in the old Seven Gables area. They are also concerned the new headquarters would lower property values.

The city is saving two historic buildings on the Flythe property and hopes the buildings can be used as educational resources.

Williams said, “If we weren’t doing it, we were going to have to sell the property which means whoever bought it was not going to keep it. So I think we are very conscientious of the historic nature of that property.”

The new public safety headquarters has a price tag of about $16 million dollars.